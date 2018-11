Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — "Black Mental Wellness Weekend" in Chatham promoted community mental health and healing last weekend.

The weekend event included community workshops and classes on the city's South and West Sides, such as "12 Hours of Healing," part of the grand opening of Haji's Healing Salon on Sunday.

The new wellness center in Chatham offered dance, meditation, yoga classes and massages to focus on mental health.