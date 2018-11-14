2019 Hooters Calendar Girls play the leading lady game show!

You can meet 20 Hooters Girls featured in the 2019 Hooters Calendar from Wednesday, November 14th to Saturday, November 17th throughout Chicagoland.
Visit originalhooters.com for a full schedule.
Calendars are available at all Hooters locations.
The calendar includes over $100 in coupons and deals at your local Hooters restaurant.
Once again, Hooters is participating in the Operation Calendar Drop initiative, which enables guests of Hooters Restaurants to purchase a 2019 Hooters Calendar that will be sent overseas along with a personal note of thanks.
