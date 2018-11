STICKNEY, Ill. — Police in the southwestern suburbs are searching for a missing 70-year-old woman with dementia Tuesday.

Elizabeth Cabrerra was last seen in the area of 40th and Clarence in Stickney.

Police say she is 5’6″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a white coat.

If you see someone matching Elizabeth’s description, call police at 708-788-2131.