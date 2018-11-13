There’s now a Keurig pod machine for cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keurig is partnering with Anheuser Busch for its latest endeavor — a cocktail machine!

The Drinkworks Home Bar uses pods just like regular Keurig machines, but instead of coffee, you get a cocktail.

To make the machine work, users will have to fill it with water and hook up a CO2 tank, The Verge reports. Drinkworks comes with one CO2 tank that will make 15-18 drinks, and then refill tanks cost $14.99 for a two-pack.

As for the cocktail pods, there are 15 flavors currently available, including Moscow mule, margarita, mojito, and Long Island iced tea. Each pod costs about $4.

The machine can also brew beer and will launch with Beck’s pods, Bass pods and cider pods from Stella Artois, according to The Verge.

You can pre-order Drinkworks online for $299 starting on Nov. 19.