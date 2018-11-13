× Suburban father accused of locking up daughter found ‘unfit’ for trial

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A Waukegan father accused of locking his daughter up in his basement has been found “unfit to stand trial.”

Randy Swopes will be transferred to a secure facility for treatment until he is found fit.

Prosecutors said Swopes and his wife kept their 10-year-old in the basement because they believed she was possessed by a demon.

The judge ordered a mental health test for him after he accused Lake County officials of taking part in satanic rituals.

Swopes and his wife Katherine face charges of child endangerment and unlawful restraint.

Katherine Swopes, 49, is currently confined to her Waukegan home with a no-contact order regarding her children.

After the Swopes’ arrest, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services took their four minor children into protective custody. The daughter found in the basement was hospitalized and then placed in foster care.

42.361305 -87.835074