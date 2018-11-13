South Side pastor’s security guard fatally shot in Dolton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. – A South Side pastor's security guard was fatally shot outside his Dolton home over the weekend.

Undra Colbert, 51, was shot and killed Sunday in the 14900 block of South Evers Street while he was sitting inside his car. Pastor Corey Brooks of New Beginnings Church said robbery might have been the motive behind the shooting. Police have not confirmed that information.

When Colbert came to Brooks and wanted to turn his life around, Brooks welcomed him with open arms.

Seven years ago, Brooks lived on the rooftop of a run-down motel for three months. It was a hub of position and drug dealing, but he was able to raise money and shut it down, and 51-year-old Colbert was there with him every step of the way.

“I was so grateful for him because I wondered who would be out there at night, and he sat in the truck all night and he would take breaks and stay there all day,” Brooks said.

The men became very close on that rooftop. Brooks said Colbert had a difficult upbringing in Englewood. He was divorced with three children. The youngest was a junior in high school. He said this is a tragic story all too familiar in Chicago.

“It’s very unfortunate you see that in Chicago. people trying to turn their lives around still get caught up in the violence in Chicago,” Brooks said.

"He had been moving all day and there he was taking a break in his car and rob him and he just wasn’t the kind of guy to take it,” Brooks said. “He was the type of guy that if you faced him with a situation you would definitely have a battle on your hands.”

Colbert was also involved in the new non-profit through brooks church called project hood. Brooks said he will never forget his sacrifice.