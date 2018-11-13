Proposed housing policy ignites debate over rent control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Stagnant wages, rising rents and shrinking affordable options have housing advocates looking for a legislative fix.

The push to lift the ban on rent control and give more protections for tenants has picked up steam in recent years, but there is significant opposition sparking debate from Chicago to Springfield.

“It’s actually counter-productive,” Michael Mini, executive vice president of the Chicagoland Apartment Association, said. “That is just not the way the marketplace works.”

“We cannot continue to go along thinking that this problem is going to fix itself. It's not,” Jawanza Malone, executive director of the Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization, said.

Pamela Grimes and Michael D’Angelo contributed to this report.