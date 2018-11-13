Police officer recovering after rescued from house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A Chicago police officer continues to recover after he and his dog were rescued from his burning home Monday on Chicago’s North Side.

Officer John Zook was in the shower in his home in the 4000 block of North Mason Street in Portage Park when smoke detectors went off.

Officer Zook suffered smoke inhalation while trying to get out of the home. He collapsed in his living room.

Firefighters were able to pull him from the home. Once outside, neighbors came to Zook’s aid with blankets. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Tuesday, Zook remained hospitalized but is improving

Firefighters were also able to rescue the family’s golden retriever.

Zook’s wife and son were not home at the time.

“Officer Zook is in good sprits,” Chicago police commander Fabian Saladan said. “He is actually cracking some jokes with us.”

Zook’s commander and others at the 14th District where he works are working on ways to help him and his family. Their home and everything inside was destroyed in the fire.

His colleagues and neighbors have set up GoFundMe sites to help get his family through the holidays.

Police said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but is likely electrical and started in the basement.