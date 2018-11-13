Midday Fix: 6 ways to get ready to face the holiday season

Catherine Brock - Style Expert and Budget Fashionista
Products shown:
- Jade roller
- Why use it: improves circulation, which can smooth out fine lines and wrinkles; reduces inflammation/ puffiness which can arise from over-indulging in food and drink during the holiday party season
- Cost: $12 on Amazon
- PURenergizer
- Why use it: technologically advanced delivery of skincare serum results in better product absorption. Takes 1 minute a day to indulge in an effective skincare/anti-aging regimen.
- Cost: $80, includes nano diffuser and three serums
- Contouring kit with how-to instructions
- Why use it: get glammed up for holiday parties even if you don’t know how to apply makeup! This kit contains foundation, concealer, color correction and blush, plus instructions. Cruelty-free product.
- Cost: $35
- Magnetic eyelashes
- Why use it: Easier to apply than glue-based eyelashes and can give your eyes a brighter look. Perfect for cocktail parties. These do take some practice – so make sure you have the application down before party time.
- Cost: $18
- Chamilia Blush Stud Earrings
- Why use it: Pretty studs are the busy woman’s best friend during the party season. They don’t get stuck in your hair or drag your lobes down, but they still provide a nice statement and complement to your outfit. This pair is a beautiful rose-gold color that’ll complement your glowing holiday party face.
- Cost: $40
- Dry shampoo blotting sheets
- Why use it: Stash these compact sheets in your party clutch and you can quickly touch up your ‘do. Perfect if you’re running straight from work to the holiday party. Or heading to the party after running your kids home from soccer practice.
- Cost: $22