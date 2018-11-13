Michelle Obama returns to Chicago for new book’s release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Former First Lady Michelle Obama's new memoir, "Becoming," comes out Tuesday.

The book chronicles her childhood on the city's South Side through to her eight years at the White House.

"Becoming" was already expected to be a bestseller, but now it has the power of Oprah Winfrey behind it. Winfrey selected it for her book club. She is interviewing Obama in front of a packed crowd at the United Center on Tuesday night. The event is sold out.

Before that, Obama will sign copies at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood. That event is also sold out.

In October 2006, Obama's husband, then U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, had his own book signing a few blocks away. The popularity of his book, "The Audacity of Hope," helped spur a successful run for president.

Michelle Obama has repeatedly said she is not interested in running for president.