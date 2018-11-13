How Rosemont prepares for their annual Christmas light displays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- People say the holiday lights in Rosemont are so over the top, the stretch of I-190 approaching River Road seems to glow.

The village begins working on their winter wonderland months in advance. By Sept. 1, 40-foot holiday storage trailers are unloaded with enough toy soldiers, snowmen and holiday bells to decorate entire blocks.

“It is a lot of work, lot of work," Rosemont public works director, Michael Riamondi said. "We probably have two million light bulbs and over 50 thousand strands. It's crazy."

Mayor Brad Stephens said it began with his dad who served as mayor of Rosemont for over half a century.

"My dad was a huge fan of Christmas. We decided we wanted to do it better. There was this company that manufactured holiday decorations and we literally bought the entire booth out," he said.

Wrapping every last branch with lights takes 13 weeks of work at nauseating heights and finger numbing temps. Those who put up the lights said it's a sacrifice they believe is worth it for two twinkling weeks of magic.

"Christmas is the time of year that you hope that people treat each other like human beings like we should be doing. That's important. That's really important," Stephens said.

If you want to get in on the action, the Village of Rosemont throws the switch on at Parkway Bank Park at 5501 Park Place in the entertainment district at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23. They will have Santa, sleigh rides and an ice rink.

On Sunday Nov. 25, Mayor Stephens lights the holiday christmas tree in Stephens Park. That will be a family friendly event with a special Christmas village, a live petting zoo and manger. For more information, visit Rosemont's website.