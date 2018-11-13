Experience Thailand for free — and get paid — with this dream job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a dream job, Thailand may be the place to look.

Thailand's tourism authority is partnering with a production company on a new travel show, And they need a host.

It needs to be somebody who is comfortable having their travel experiences in Thailand on camera. Your job would be to find the hidden gems in the country.

Everything would be paid for, plus a salary.

The show is going to air on Amazon Prime and will start filming next year.

The only caveat: you have to be a Millennial or Gen Z-er to apply.

Link to application here. Good luck!