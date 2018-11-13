Deer rescued from CTA tracks euthanized

CHICAGO — A deer that was rescued from the CTA Blue Line tracks Monday afternoon, was euthanized Tuesday.

The Chicago Tribune reports the deer was taken to an animal shelter after crews worked tranquilized the deer in order to remove it from the tracks where it was injured.

CTA service was suspended between the airport and the Harlem stop for several hours.

On Tuesday the Tribune reports Animal Control released a statement saying:

Following a medical evaluation by the shelter’s veterinary staff and in conjunction with wildlife best practices, it was determined that because of multiple fractures, (a) severely broken back leg, open wounds and low likelihood of survival in the wild, the safest and most humane option was euthanization.

The Tribune also reports the deer “had less than a 1 percent chance of survival, according to officials.” And “releasing it back into the wild could have ended with the deer dead and collected by someone for meat, endangering anyone who might eat it without knowing it had been tranquilized, officials said.”