Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cold temps stick around into the weekend
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
Hot, humid temps return this weekend
-
Hot, humid temps on the way this weekend
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
-
Temps in high 40s Sunday, warmup Monday
-
-
Sunny skies, temps in high 50s
-
Chilly temps in upper 40s
-
Warm temps throughout weekend
-
Rainy, cloudy Sunday, warmer temps at start of week
-
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season
-
-
Cold persists through most of the week
-
Showers possible headed into weekend
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week