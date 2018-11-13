Chicagoans shiver through chilliest November open in 12 years; Alaska and western North American warmth generating the “NW” upper winds delivering our cold air; more seasonable temps by Thanksgiving
-
Cool weather and clouds close out the week
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
Showers possible headed into weekend
-
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season
-
-
First taste of winter arrives and brings snow
-
Cold persists through most of the week
-
Cold temps stick around into the weekend
-
Rain possible on an otherwise mild weekend
-
Temps in high 40s Sunday, warmup Monday
-
-
Seasonably cool, chance of some sprinkles this week
-
Rainy Tuesday night, scattered storms possible on Halloween
-
Cool temperatures continue, Halloween should be rain-free