Around Town previews ‘Deerfield Idol’ at Deerfield High School

School Chest is Deerfield High School's annual Charity Drive. For over 50 years, the efforts of the Deerfield High School community have been synthesized to raise awareness and funds for a non-profit organization. Each year, the student body selects an organization that demonstrates strong connections to the local area, is inspirational and is relatable to their students and provides volunteer opportunities.

This year, the charity chosen is the Michael Matters Foundation. The Michael Matters Foundation provides grants to brain cancer patients and their families to assist with incidental costs, allowing families to focus on the treatment and care of their loved one. A significant portion of the funds raised by School Chest will go towards grants, with the remaining funds supporting research to find a cure for glioblastomas.

Deerfield Idol at Deerfield High School:

1959 North Waukegan Rd.

Deerfield, IL 60015

Tuesday, Nov. 13th at 7 PM

schoolchest.org