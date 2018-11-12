Woman choked, sexually assaulted in Brighton Park home invasion: police

CHICAGO — A woman was sexually assaulted in a Brighton Park home invasion Sunday, police said.

A man broke into the woman’s home in the 4300 block of South Richmond Street sometime between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man hit the woman, choked her until she lost consciousness and proceeded to sexually assault her, police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s who is between 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs roughly 200 to 250 pounds, police said, and has a full mustache and beard. He wore black pants, a black bandana with designs on it and a black shirt with the word “Security” printed on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380 and mention police report No. JB511812.