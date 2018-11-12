Why are students so stressed, and what can you do? Author William Stixrud informs us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

William R. Stixrud, Ph. D., is a clinical neuropsychologist and founder of The Stixrud Group, a lifespan neuropsychologist practice. He is also a member of the Adjunct Faculty of the Children's National Medical Center, and he holds a faculty appointment as Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at the George Washington School of Medicine. Dr. Stixrud holds a doctorate degree in School Psychology from the University of Minnesota.

SELF DRIVEN: THE SCIENCE OF GIVING YOUR KIDS MORE CONFIDENCE, PURPOSE AND CONTROL

12P - Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Marquardt Administration Center

1860 Glen Ellyn Road,

Glendale Heights

Website: https://stixrud.com/

Book: www.amazon.com/Self-Driven-Child-Science-Giving-Control