It’s been eight years since the last “Toy Story” movie, but now Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang are back in “Toy Story 4.”

The teaser trailer dropped Monday. Take a look.

In “Toy Story 4,” Woody and Buzz embark on a quest to find Woody’s romantic interest, Bo Peep, who was not with them in “Toy Story 3. ”

The new “Toy Story” comes out in June.