‘Spiritual but not religious:’ The fastest growing demographic in Pew religious poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Pew Research poll on religion shows one in four Americans describe themselves as "spiritual but not religious." That number is at 27 percent, up 87 percentage points from five years ago.

This is about equal across every race, gender, religion and political party.

But what does spiritual mean? For some it means alternative, like new age. For others, it may mean studying religious text, with no community ritual or worship services. And still some may say it because they fear there’s a stigma to being a "non-believer."

On "Backstory," WGN's Larry Potash explores how some people are practicing their "spiritual" beliefs, and even speaks with one pastor who says not to give up on organized religion just yet.