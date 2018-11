CHICAGO – An off-duty Chicago police officer was injured in a house fire Monday.

The fire broke out in a home in the 4000 block of North Mason Avenue in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood around 4 p.m.

Officials said the 54-year-old man was “involved” in the fire and was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

It is not known if he lived at the home.

No further information was provided.