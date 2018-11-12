Man shot in home invasion, robbery on West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 51-year-old man was shot in his leg Sunday during a home invasion in Homan Square, police said.

Two men dressed in black broke into the man's first-floor apartment in the 3500 block of West Flournoy Street about 9:45 p.m. Sunday and fired several shots, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was shot in his leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

The man said the shooters stole money before running away.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.