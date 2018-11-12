× Lunchbreak: Berkshire Pork Loin

Eric Damidot

www.nomirestaurant.com

Event:

An upcoming dinner in NoMI Kitchen on December 6 to benefit the James Beard Foundation. NoMI is offering a special prix fixe menu for the evening at $150 with all proceeds going to the foundation.

NoMI Kitchen

800 N. Michigan Avenue

(on the 7th floor of the Park Hyatt Chicago)

We are taking reservations via Open Table and there is an Eventbrite link as well.

Recipe:

Berkshire Pork Loin Noisette

Ingredients:

1 pork tenderloin (2 to 2.5 pounds)

1 acorn squash

1 apple (Braeburn if possible)

12 halved black walnuts

1 bunch Rainbow Swiss chard

1 cup Whole milk

1 cup + a bit more Heavy whipping cream

2 Fresh Bay Leaves

1 tbsp Juniper Berries

1 tbsp Honey

Olive oil

1 tbsp Champagne Vinegar

Sweet Butter

Pinch of sugar

Salt/pepper

– Clean the pork tenderloin the day before, marinate the meat with 1 cup heavy whipping cream and 1 cup milk, honey, fresh bay leaves, juniper berries in the refrigerator overnight.

-Preheat oven to 375.

– Prepare the acorn squash, cut into large wedges. Rub with olive oil, salt & pepper and roast it in an oven at 375 degrees until the squash is tender, using a tip of a knife to test doneness. Appx 15 min.

– Cut the apple in wedges, remove the core and sauté the slices in a hot pan with butter, salt, pepper and little sugar to caramelize them, keeping the centers firm. Appx 5 min. Remove them from the heat when ready.

– Roast the walnut halves until they are dried and fragrant – in a 375 degree oven.

-Clean the Swiss chard, cut the center in large bias cut and chiffonade the leaves, wilt the rainbow chard for 3 minutes, keeping the color of the vegetable; remove from heat and add the roasted walnuts to the Swiss chard.

– Remove the tenderloin from the marinade and sear it in a hot pan to brown all sides, 1-2 minutes per side, finish cooking in the 375 degree oven until it’s medium to the center, 30-45 minutes. Let the tenderloin rest for 5 minutes before cutting.

– Start setting up the acorn squash and apple in ½ moon in your plate, in the center of the plate, set up your Swiss chard/walnuts wilted fricassee, cut your rested pork tenderloin in “noisette” 2 x 1” cut long and set up on the top of the Swiss chard.

– From the pan you cook the pork tenderloin, deglaze with a table spoon of champagne vinegar, add some heavy whipping cream and butter to finish the sauce, dress the plate with a couple of soup spoons of the jus.