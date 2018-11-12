Lower 48 snow pack more than triples over the past week; reinforcing cold punch keeps Dec/Jan-level chill going Tuesday—but modest “warming” brings 40s Thursday/Friday; milder temps next week follow weekend chill
-
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
-
October weather — late summer heat, or early winter chill
-
Rare early November snow arrives in Chicago-area
-
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
-
Chicagoans warm up to winter weather
-
-
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
-
The books close on a wetter and cloudier than average October with a near “normal” overall temperature; November 2018’s opening week promises an active pattern which includes spells of rain from three storm systems; a chill hits later next week
-
Warmth, humidity next week after brief early Autumn chill
-
Early week 80s now history—autumn’s chill in control with below normal temps through mid-next week; Hurricane Michael’s remnants racing out to sea and toward Europe after battering the Lower 48 for a final day Thursday
-
A cold start to the week – seasonal by Thursday
-
-
What would Chicago’s weather be without the Rocky Mountains?
-
Why is there less severe weather in the fall?
-
Cool weather and clouds close out the week