Kyle MacLachlan Plays “True or False Game”

MacLachlan is perhaps best known for his performance as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in David Lynch’s ground-breaking series Twin Peaks, for which he received two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award.

He made his feature film debut as Paul Atreides in the futuristic drama Dune, directed by David Lynch. This was followed by a second collaboration with Lynch in the unique and highly acclaimed film, Blue Velvet. A few of his other favorite film performances include Ray Manzarek in Oliver Stone’s The Doors and Cliff Vandercave in the Spielberg-produced film, The Flinstones.

On television he starred in Desperate Housewives as Orson Hodge and on Sex & The City as Charlotte’s husband, Dr. Trey MacDougal. More recent television appearances include The Captain on How I Met Your Mother, US attorney Josh Perrotti on The Good Wife and an ongoing role as the Mayor of Portland in Portlandia.

In 2005, MacLachlan realized a lifelong dream of making wine in his home state of Washington. Working in close collaboration with celebrated winemaker Eric Dunham of Dunham Cellars, they crafted a small-production Cabernet called ‘Pursued by Bear.’ From the first vintage, Wine Spectator has consistently rated the wine at 91 or 92 points. MacLachlan added a second wine to the label in 2008, a Syrah called ‘Baby Bear.’ It was named in honor of his son, who was born in the year of the first harvest. The 2008 Baby Bear was rated 93 from Wine Spectator. Visit Dunham Cellars Online or http://www.pursuedbybearwine.com/.