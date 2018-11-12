KFC adds chicken and waffles to the menu

KFC is bringing you chicken and waffles, starting today.

The fast-food chain is pairing their extra crispy fried chicken with Mrs. Butterworth’s maple-flavored syrup and Belgian Liege-style waffles. Prices start at $5.49

“As the fried chicken experts, we had the chicken part covered,” Bob Das, head chef for KFC U.S., said. “We went through 15 different variations before landing on our unique Belgian Liege-style waffle, which is sweeter and doughier than American-style waffles.”

It’s also available as a sandwich featuring KFC’s sweet-heat Hot Honey fried chicken as a breast filet between two waffles for $5.99.