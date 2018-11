× Girl, 12, missing from Back of the Yards found safe

CHICAGO —Police say that a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood has been found safe.

Angelica Villapando was last seen in the vicinity of the 4900 block of South Damen Avenue at 4 p.m. Sunday. Police say she was located safely Monday morning.

No other details were provided.