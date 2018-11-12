Geneva teachers will not strike Tuesday, will give school board more time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENEVA, Ill. — Teachers in Geneva will be in the classroom Tuesday after they decided to give the Board of Education more time to reflect on Monday evening’s meeting and are hopeful they made an impact.

Hundreds of people packed Geneva Middle School South to advocate for their teachers.

Before the meeting, teachers picketed outside as they put pressure on school administrators in hopes they can bring negotiations to a close.

The Geneva Education Association has been negotiating with District 304 since February. They’re calling for increased pay as well as benefits.

They said Geneva schools are rated the best in the county, yet teachers are paid toward the bottom.

They’re asking to meet the average in Kane County, and if the district put that on the table Tuesday, the deal would be done.

“Ultimately that’s what this is about is trying to draw in the best teachers and keep them here so that the students who come to Geneva schools have the best education that we can provide,” Kevin Gannon, union president, said.

“It’s actually really invigorating to be a part of this group to stand with all of my colleagues who we’re all fighting for the same thing and we just want equal rights for everybody here,” Bri Mack, a middle school teacher, said.

The next negotiating session is on Wednesday. If they cannot reach an agreement then, the teacher's union said they will reassess the situation.