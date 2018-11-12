Family questions police cameras’ usefulness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Investigates

The Chicago Police Department has 2,740 public safety cameras. The Office of Emergency Management and Communications has access to video from a total of 32,000 cameras. When one murder happened near two cameras this summer, a South Side family assumed video footage would help catch the killer.

“From what we’ve been told neither one of the cameras captured anything,” Lanese Turner said.

Turner's nephew, Toby Robinson, was gunned down in July at the age of 14.

“It’s so disheartening,” Turner said. “You have a group of people that lives in this community and they’re not safe. They’re not safe. And neither was Toby.”

Turner made it her mission to learn more about the cameras that the mayor and police brass frequently crow about.

