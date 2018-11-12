Facebook comes back online after outages reported nationwide

CHICAGO — Facebook appears to be coming back online for users after an outage Monday afternoon.

According to the website downdetector.com, which tracks complaints about services made on social media and posted to the website itself, reports of Facebook’s outage starting coming in around 11:52 a.m. CT Monday. The outage lasted about 30 minutes or so.

A live outage map on the website at the time showed reports as far west as Portland, Ore., and as far east as Boston. Many WGN users were also reporting outages in the Chicago-area. There were also outages being reported in Canada, Mexico and South America.

The company has yet to release a statement about why the outage happened. Check back for updates.