Eating Healthy For One

For some of us, preparing a solo meal can be an excuse to give up on our healthy eating habits. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Sara Haas is showing Jane Monzures how to keep it healthy when cooking for one! They’re also preparing a tasty and easy solo dinner.
EASY WEEKNIGHT GRAIN BOWL
Servings: 1
Ingredients
For the bowl:
½ cup cooked quinoa
½ cup garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed, if canned
½ cup grated carrot
½ cup shredded cabbage
¼ cup pickled onions
1 tablespoon roasted pumpkin seeds
5 kalamata olives, halved
1 tablespoon crumbled feta cheese
For the Lemon Tahini Vinaigrette
1 tablespoon tahini
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2-3 teaspoons water
1 clove garlic, grated
freshly cracked black pepper
kosher salt, pinch
Instructions
- Place the quinoa, beans, carrot, cabbage, onions, pumpkin sees, olives and feta cheese in a large bowl. Set aside.
- In a smaller bowl, whisk together the tahini, lemon juice, water and garlic. Season with pepper and salt. Drizzle dressing over everything and enjoy.