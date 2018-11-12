Eating Healthy For One

For some of us, preparing a solo meal can be an excuse to give up on our healthy eating habits. But it doesn’t have to be that way! Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Sara Haas is showing Jane Monzures how to keep it healthy when cooking for one! They’re also preparing a tasty and easy solo dinner.

EASY WEEKNIGHT GRAIN BOWL

Servings: 1

Ingredients

For the bowl:

½ cup cooked quinoa

½ cup garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed, if canned

½ cup grated carrot

½ cup shredded cabbage

¼ cup pickled onions

1 tablespoon roasted pumpkin seeds

5 kalamata olives, halved

1 tablespoon crumbled feta cheese

For the Lemon Tahini Vinaigrette

1 tablespoon tahini

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2-3 teaspoons water

1 clove garlic, grated

freshly cracked black pepper

kosher salt, pinch

Instructions