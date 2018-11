CHICAGO — A deer got stuck on the CTA Blue Line tracks Monday afternoon, suspending service between the airport and the Harlem stop.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that service was interrupted as officials helped with a deer on the tracks around 3:30 p.m. The deer appeared to be OK and unharmed.

Service resumed around 4:30 p.m. Fire officials said the deer was taken off the tracks and taken into custody by animal control.

No further information was provided.

Update. Deer off tracks. Now in custody of animal control. Bambi is alive — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 12, 2018

[Significant Delays] Blue Line trains are operating with residual delays following an earlier animal on the tracks at Rosemont. Service is resuming. — cta (@cta) November 12, 2018

Service continues to be disrupted while we work with local authorities to address and restore service. We also continue to work to institute full bus shuttle service, but also encourage riders to consider alternatives to Blue Line between Harlem & O'Hare at this time. https://t.co/GZIj9fMz0R — cta (@cta) November 12, 2018