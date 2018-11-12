Cracking Civil War telegram codes — and how you can help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — More books have been written about the Civil War than any event in America history, and more has been written about President Abraham Lincoln than any other American figure.

You might think there’s not much we don’t know, but then, a new discovery: Civil War telegrams.

Until several years ago, we didn’t even know they still existed. Some of them sent by the military contained codes, and some of them were even written by Lincoln.

The Confederates couldn’t crack the code, but you might be able to help expert do just that.

Just go to the crowdsourcing platform zooniverse.org.