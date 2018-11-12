Christina Aguilera tried to sing with the band at New Orleans bar – the band said no

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – Pop superstar Christina Aguilera was in New Orleans for a concert at the Saenger Theater on Friday night.

At the concert, Aguilera told a funny story about how she went to a New Orleans bar – and the band there wouldn't let her do an impromptu performance with them on stage.

Marchaund Jones was at the concert and shared his video with WGNO.

Twitter user drMediaPro posted a video of the incident at the bar:

My wife is in New Orleans and last night at the bar she was at, comes in @xtina!!! She asked the house band if she can sing a tune and... Nope! As if she was denied?! That would have been so cool to see her sing. More to the story Christina? pic.twitter.com/NoWTwkYfyL — drMediaPro (@drMediaPro) November 9, 2018

Here's what Christina said about the incident:

"Thanks for this warm welcome because it's so funny, last night I go to this little bar, and I'll tell you this story because its funny. I go to the bar and there was this band playing, and I was with a couple of my dancers. After a minute, I was like let me jam with this guy and have some fun, but the guy from the band would not give me the mic to sing. He would not give up his mic. He was older and he wasn't feeling it. I was like just let me come up and said, 'What are you going to do, dance?' I was like 'No, I want to sing a song.' He didn't let me sing, so I was like well I'll just save it for my concert tomorrow.' He wasn't feeling me, it is ok, I went on my merry way."

Aguilera did not name the bar.