CHICAGO — This November marks the 100-year anniversary of the Allied victory in World War I. It’s a war many of us know little about.

Between the Civil War and World War II, it’s somewhat a forgotten war, and a forgotten generation of heroes.

As one of his final acts as president, Woodrow Wilson instituted the the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Its backstory is what’s bringing these World War I heroes back to life.

WGN's Larry Potash has more.