Chicago Scene: Live performance from the Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

Dancers performing:
Pierre Clark
Nina-Rose Wardanian
Marlayana Locklear
Dominique Atwood
Rebekah Kuczma
Joshua L Ishmon
Events:
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater performs as part of the Auditorium Theatre’s “Made in Chicago” 312 Dance Series on Friday, November 16, along with Visceral Dance Chicago and Ate9 Dance Company from Los Angeles (performing with Glenn Kotche of Wilco playing live percussion). The evening highlights innovative contemporary dance.
“Made in Chicago” performance Friday, November 16 at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago – 7:30 p.m.
*AND*
“An Inspired Past. A Jubilant Future” performances December 15 (7:30 p.m.) and December 16 (2:00 p.m.) at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago
www.deeplyrooteddancetheater.org
https://arts.uchicago.edu/explore/reva-and-david-logan-center-arts