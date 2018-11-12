Chicago Scene: Live performance from the Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nicole Clarke-Springer, Dance Education Director and Choreographer, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

Dancers performing:

Pierre Clark

Nina-Rose Wardanian

Marlayana Locklear

Dominique Atwood

Rebekah Kuczma

Joshua L Ishmon

Events:

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater performs as part of the Auditorium Theatre’s “Made in Chicago” 312 Dance Series on Friday, November 16, along with Visceral Dance Chicago and Ate9 Dance Company from Los Angeles (performing with Glenn Kotche of Wilco playing live percussion). The evening highlights innovative contemporary dance.

“Made in Chicago” performance Friday, November 16 at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago – 7:30 p.m.

www.auditoriumtheatre.org

*AND*

“An Inspired Past. A Jubilant Future” performances December 15 (7:30 p.m.) and December 16 (2:00 p.m.) at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago

www.deeplyrooteddancetheater.org

https://arts.uchicago.edu/explore/reva-and-david-logan-center-arts