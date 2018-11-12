Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Dallas
- The Mavs won the first matchup of the season with the Bulls, 115-109, after going 0-2 last season – overall Dallas has won five of the last seven games in this series dating back to the 2015-16 season.
- Dallas shot 55.8 percent in its 111-96 win over the Thunder on Saturday. It was the team’s highest field-goal percentage this season, and the 96 points allowed marked the first time this season that Dallas held its opponent to fewer than 100 points.
- The Bulls 99-98 win over Cleveland on Saturday was their second win of the season when scoring fewer than 100 points. No team in the NBA has more than two such wins, and 22 teams don’t have any wins when scoring fewer than 100 points.
- Luka Doncic led the Mavs with 22 points and eight assists in his last game, his second game of the season as the Mavs’ leading scorer and assister. He and Trae Young are the only rookies to lead their teams in both categories multiple times this season.
- Zach LaVine led the Bulls in points (24), assists (five) and rebounds (eight) in his last game – it was his first game leading the team in all three categories. He has been the Bulls’ leading scorer 12 times this season, most in the NBA.
- J. Barea had 21 points and five assists off the bench against the Thunder. In his career, the Mavs have gone 8-8 (.500) when Barea starts and has at least 20 points and five assists – when he does it off the bench, the Mavs have gone 10-5 (.667).