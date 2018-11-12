Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday @ Carolina
- The Blackhawks were shut out by the Flyers, 4-0, in Philadelphia on Saturday, bringing their road losing streak to five games (0-5-0). Chicago has been outscored 24-8 in that span, allowing at least four goals in each game.
- The Hurricanes lost to the Red Wings, 4-3 in a shootout, in Carolina on Saturday. The Canes lead the league in most shots per game (41.8) and fewest shots faced per game (25.5). The last team to lead the NHL in both categories over a full season was the 2009-10 Blackhawks who won the Stanley Cup that season.
- Jonathan Toews has tallied just three points in his last 11 games (3g, 0a), tying the longest streak of his career without recording an assist. He has 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last 10 games against the Hurricanes.
- Micheal Ferland scored his team-leading eighth goal in the loss to the Red Wings. It was his third power-play goal of the season, putting him halfway to his total in 2017-18 (6 ppg). Ferland is seeing 2:52 of power-play ice time this season, more than minute higher than he averaged last season.
- The Hurricanes (.882) and the Blackhawks (.886) are both in the bottom three of the NHL in team save percentage. Carolina has finished in the bottom five of this statistic in each of the last four seasons.
- The last five matchups between these teams have been decided by a single goal, including the 4-3 win for the Hurricanes in Chicago on Thursday. That win remains the only win for either of these teams in the month of November this season.