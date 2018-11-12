Amazon Prime Now offers Whole Foods delivery on Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Amazon and Whole Foods are teaming up to help you out on Thanksgiving.

Whole Foods will deliver on Thanksgiving to Amazon Prime Now customers. Amazon Prime Now is a service that allows Prime members to order household essentials for speedy delivery and has its own website and app.

Prime Now is only available to members in certain zip codes. Deliveries will be made before 2 p.m. in 60 cities across the country, including Chicago.

Customers can even get beer and wine delivered to their door in case they run out during the holiday.