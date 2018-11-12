3 officers injured when CPD squad cars collide in Bronzeville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers and a sergeant were injured Monday when two squad cars collided in Bronzeville.

Police were responding to a call to assist other officers when two police SUVs collided at the intersection of 43rd Street and Prairie Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, according to officials. One of the SUVs hit a building.

The officers and sergeant were taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where they were listed in good condition as of 1:30 p.m. Monday. Initial reports said the officers were in serious condition.

No one else was injured.

Both squad cars were heavily damaged.