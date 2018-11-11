× Wilmette residents rally against planned road through public golf course

WILMETTE, Ill. — Residents, environmentalists and members of Canal Shores Golf Club in Wilmette held a rally Sunday against a proposal to build a road through the public golf course’s 10th green.

Commissioners with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District are set to vote next Thursday on whether to allow the road construction, which protesters say would cost Cook County about $700,000 to build and would eventually necessitate an increase in property taxes.

Additionally, protesters expressed concerns the road would also cut through wetlands in the area, which would lose 100-year-old oak trees and provide neighboring homes less protection from flooding.