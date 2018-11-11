Nicholas Moreano discusses the Bears’ sixth win of 2018 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's the middle of November and the Bears haven't let up.

A strong start to the season was followed by two-straight losses. But Matt Nagy's group popped right back up to win three-straight games, including a 34-22 victory over the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field.

It keeps them in first place in the NFC North before arguably their biggest regular season games in years - a Sunday night game with the Vikings at home next Sunday.

