Multiple wounded in Robbins bar shooting, police say

ROBBINS, Ill. — Multiple people were shot at a bar in south suburban Robbins early Sunday, police said.

Few details were available Sunday morning as police investigated. Officials confirmed multiple people were shot at Manny's Blue Room, 2911 S. Claire Blvd. in Robbins, about 4 a.m. Sunday. Police said no one died.

A witness said security asked a group of drunken men to leave. Things got physical, the witness said, and someone came back with a gun and opened fire. The security guard fired back at a shooter and tried to take another man into custody, witnesses said.

This is a developing story.

Watch a news conference at the scene Sunday: