× Man shot during Greektown brawl, police say

CHICAGO — Four people are being questioned after a 28-year-old man was shot in Greektown early Sunday, police said.

The man was shot in his leg about 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a fight broke out among a crowd of people in the 800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to the Chicago Police Department. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Police said the victim may not have been the intended target.

Four “persons of interest” were being questioned Sunday after police stopped a car matching the description of the shooter’s getaway car. A gun was recovered, officials said.

Detectives are investigating.