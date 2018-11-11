Jarrett, Josh, and Chris Emma breakdown the Bears’ win over the Lions on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Finally, the Bears have an NFC North victory.

It only took them two years, but the Bears broke through against the Lions for relatively comfortable 34-22 victory over the Lions Sunday at Soldier Field.

Naturally we had plenty of discussion on the game on Sports Feed as Jarrett Payton joined Josh Frydman live from Soldier Field for the show.

Along with discussing the game, Jarrett also took questions from the fans on the victory that were submitted on Social Media.

See which ones the host answered in the video above.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score also stopped by the show as he joined Jarrett to discuss the win at Soldier Field.

Hear their discussion on Mitchell Trubisky, Khail Mack, and more in the video above.