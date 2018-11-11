Cold start with highs in the 20s, slight warmup starts Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy and colder tomorrow with highs in the mid-30s. Light snow is possible in the afternoon in far southeast parts of the region, mainly in northwest Indiana.

Skies become mostly sunny Tuesday, but highs only reach the upper 20s. Some lake effect snow could fall in northwest Indiana, mainly early in the day. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s. Clouds and temperatures increase Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. A very slight chance of rain and snow arrives in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy Friday with a slight chance for spotty pockets of rain or snow. West winds become breezy in the afternoon when temperatures top out near 40. Breezy and colder Saturday. As clouds decrease highs only reach the mid-30s. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs again in the mid-30s.