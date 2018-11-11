Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performing with Billy Joel in New York

US guitar player Joe Perry performs with The Hollywood Vampires band as part of the Hellfest metal music festival in Clisson, western France on June 22, 2018. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was taken to a hospital in New York on Saturday night after a performance with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden.

Perry, 68, suffered from shortness of breath, according to a statement released by his spokesperson. Perry was “treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” the statement said, adding that he is now “alert and responsive.”

It is not the first time the musician has been rushed to hospital after a show. In 2016, Perry appeared to collapse on stage in Coney Island, New York, during a performance with his group the Hollywood Vampires. The group includes singer Alice Cooper and actor Johnny Depp.

Perry is due to begin a tour of 10 dates later this month, according to his website. A spokesperson for Perry said he will not appear at a scheduled performance Sunday in Florida but is expected to return to the road later this month. A publicist for Joel declined to comment.