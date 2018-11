Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this week’s Man of the People, Pat Tomasulo made it abundantly clear he does not trust a guy with a pet snake. Further, he’s against anyone over 20 having a pet snake.

Man of the People is a weekly late-night comedy show with Pat Tomasulo airing Saturday nights at 10 on WGN-TV.

Get Social with the Man of the People:

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram