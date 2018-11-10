Sunshine with highs in the low 30s; clouds move in Saturday afternoon
-
Rainy Tuesday into cool and cloudy Halloween
-
Sun allows us to bounce back from a frigid Friday
-
Hot and humid days continue, mid-week cooldown could offer some relief
-
After hot and rainy days, the weekend chills with autumn’s arrival
-
Sunny, warm days return after cool weekend
-
-
After a dry Sunday, strong storms/heavy rainfall possible Monday
-
Comfortable fall temperatures, some risk of storms this week
-
A cold start to the week – seasonal by Thursday
-
Early season snow looks to hinder Friday morning commute
-
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain
-
-
Has Chicago ever recorded a record high and a record low on the same day?
-
Warm temperatures, but rain possible throughout the week
-
Afternoon clouds, highs in the low 50s