× Single digit wind chills area-wide this Saturday morning

Strong westerly winds gusting at times well over 30 mph, clear skies and very cold Canadian-source high pressure moving into our area produced widespread low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s and single-digit wind chills across NE Illinois, SE Wisconsin, and NW Indiana this morning. Lowest temperature at an area airport location was far western Sterling/Rock Falls at 14 degrees and Freeport as well as Rochelle at 15 degrees. The low wind chill was 1 degree at Sterling/Rock Falls, Freeport and DeKalb.

Following is a listing of area airport locations, their low temperatures and lowest wind chills.

Location Low Temp/wind chill

Sterling/Rock Falls……14/1

Freeport……15/1

DeKalb……17/1

Rochelle……15/2

Pontiac……17/2

Morris……18/2

Rockford……17/3

DuPage/West Chicago……18/3

Aurora/Sugar Grove……18/3

Peru/Ottawa……19/4

Lansing……19/6

Kankakee……19/4

Joliet……19/4

Romeoville/Lewis Univ…….19/4

O’Hare……20/4

Midway……20/4

Waukegan……20/8

Palwaukee/Wheeling…..21/8

Northerly Island……22/8

INDIANA:

Valparaiso……21/6

Gary……21/6

Rensselaer……19/MM

SE WISCONSIN

Milwaukee……21/6

Janesville……19/6

Kenosha……20/4

Burlington……19/3