Single digit wind chills area-wide this Saturday morning
Strong westerly winds gusting at times well over 30 mph, clear skies and very cold Canadian-source high pressure moving into our area produced widespread low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s and single-digit wind chills across NE Illinois, SE Wisconsin, and NW Indiana this morning. Lowest temperature at an area airport location was far western Sterling/Rock Falls at 14 degrees and Freeport as well as Rochelle at 15 degrees. The low wind chill was 1 degree at Sterling/Rock Falls, Freeport and DeKalb.
Following is a listing of area airport locations, their low temperatures and lowest wind chills.
Location Low Temp/wind chill
Sterling/Rock Falls……14/1
Freeport……15/1
DeKalb……17/1
Rochelle……15/2
Pontiac……17/2
Morris……18/2
Rockford……17/3
DuPage/West Chicago……18/3
Aurora/Sugar Grove……18/3
Peru/Ottawa……19/4
Lansing……19/6
Kankakee……19/4
Joliet……19/4
Romeoville/Lewis Univ…….19/4
O’Hare……20/4
Midway……20/4
Waukegan……20/8
Palwaukee/Wheeling…..21/8
Northerly Island……22/8
INDIANA:
Valparaiso……21/6
Gary……21/6
Rensselaer……19/MM
SE WISCONSIN
Milwaukee……21/6
Janesville……19/6
Kenosha……20/4
Burlington……19/3